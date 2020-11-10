Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has ties to central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Trump and is on his way to becoming the 46th president. His pick for Vice President is very familiar with central Illinois. We talked to a woman last year who was good friends with Kamala Harris’ family. We asked her how she felt when Harris announced she was running for president last January.

Today we caught up with Diane Gottheil again. She was good friends with Kamala’s mother, Shyamala. Shyamala’s since passed away. Kamala was still very young when she lived here – about two years old. But Gottheil says it was no surprise to see Kamala following her mother’s legacy as a powerful leader.

“She was a very passionate person, Shyamala, and I just tear up sometimes when I think that she’s not here to see what her daughter has achieved,” said Gottheil.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is making history in more ways than one.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” said Harris.

“She represents people from India, and people from the Caribbean, and growing up as a black American, she represents just so many of us, so many parts of our country,” said Gottheil.

Gottheil lives in Urbana. She remembers a much younger Harris than the one we see on stage. Harris was only about two or three when her family moved to Champaign. Her father, Don, was an economics professor at the University of Illinois.

“I met Shyamala, and little Kamala, and we became extremely close, good friends. We just shared our ideals and our enthusiasm for being involved and trying to make things better,” explained Gottheil. Gottheil says it’s no surprise to see Harris showing the same passion for making change.

“She believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible,” said Harris.

Harris’ father later went to Northwestern. Gottheil says she has watched Harris’ career from afar since then and feels confident looking toward the future.

“I think most of all I’m looking forward to what she’s gonna do for this country, what she’s already symbolizing,” she said.

Harris will be the first female vice president in U.S. History. She’ll also be the first African American and first Asian American to hold that position. Harris’ father was born in Jamaica and later became a United States citizen. Her mother is from India. Both of her parents were active in the Civil Rights Movement.