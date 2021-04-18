VFW post celebrates 100th anniversary

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Some veterans are recognizing a special occasion. VFW Post 630 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Laurie Emmer is the first woman VFW State Commander. She says this is not a recognition many posts are given. “100 year posts are getting few and far in between,” said Emmer.

This is the 13th VFW in the state to turn 100 years old. People say this is a significant milestone. “For a 100 year old post, they were started by our World War I members, so we’re very proud to still have our 100 year old posts,” said Emmer.

James Kelly is 99 years old. He was recognized for his service during World War II. He says the people who never left home should be honored too. “I appreciate all the people that stayed back during World War II,” said Kelly, “and the women who went to work. If it wasn’t for those people, we wouldn’t be any place. They kept us going.”

Kelly says without them this celebration wouldn’t be possible. “Those are the kind of people I’m proud of. I’m just as proud of them as any veteran,” said Kelly.