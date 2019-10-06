Veterinary college hosts open house

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 300 veterinary students hosted the annual College of Veterinary Medicine Open House.

Hundreds of people attended the event and were able to participate in informative booths and exhibits throughout the veterinary campus, including in the Large and Small Animal Clinic, the Basic Sciences Building, and the Clinical Skills Learning Center.

Justin Hohlen, who is part of the Open House Committee, explains all that the Vet Med Open House has to offer.

Participants were able to interact with all kinds of animals such as horses, cows, and pigs.