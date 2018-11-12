Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
State Police follow speeding epidemic
Top Stories
David Weber inducted into Hall of Fame
Police investigate shots fired
Coroner identifies man killed in crash
Date set for murder trial
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Outlook
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (11/25/19)
Top Stories
Different feel around Thanksgiving practices for Illini this year
Top Stories
Illini volleyball out to improve resume in final week of season
Cockburn sweeps Big Ten weekly honors
Your Illini Nation (11/25/19)
Three area teams still alive for state football title
ciLiving
Community
Calendar
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
WCIA 3 Day of Giving 2019
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
War museum celebrates 20th anniversary
3 NEWS NOW: Veterans Voices
Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor
Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club
Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life
More Veterans Voices Headlines
D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time
‘Life’s not over’: Disabled veteran dedicates life to lifting up others
92-year-old veteran dances his way through Navy service
D-Day survivor remembers bloody battle 75 years later
Buffalo Soldier recalls service in all-black Army cavalry
Service dogs change the lives of American military heroes
Veteran-owned coffee shop breaks stereotypes for female veterans
Ladies supporting ladies: Military moms gather for support while their children deploy
First black Army deck warrant officer remembers piloting duck boats during WWII
Veterans Voices Helping Hand
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault