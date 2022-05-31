WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A veterans motorcycle ride made a stop in Watseka on Tuesday as part of its planned trip across the country.

The Run for the Wall is an annual motorcycle ride that starts in California and drives all the way to Washington D.C. The ride’s mission is to promote healing among all veterans, their friends and family, call for an accounting of all POW/MIA from all wars and honor the memory of those who were killed in action.

This year marked the inaugural year of the ride’s Sandbox Route, which takes riders back west after arriving in Washington. Watseka is planned to be an annual stop along this route for future years, with the stop taking place the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Approximately 300 motorcyclists rode into Watseka on Tuesday. As part of their stop, they presented Watseka Community High School Salutatorian Mitchell Galyan with a $1000 scholarship for a patriotic essay he wrote. They also presented Watseka Mayor John Allhands with a plaque for his support of the ride and enjoyed lunch at Legion Park served by members of the local American Legion post.

The riders traveling the Sandbox Route will conclude their ride in Marseilles at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial.