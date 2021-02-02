Veterans memorial to be constructed at sports complex

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial for veterans will soon be up in Rantoul, but it will not be at the Chanute Air Force Base where some thought. Instead, it will be between the baseball diamonds at the new Rantoul Sports Complex.

This is something organizers have been working on since 2009.

“When you think about the men and women who wear the uniforms of the armed forces here in the United States and what they give compared to the rest of the population as far as the time out of their lives and the sacrifices that have been made…” said Regional Veterans Memorial Chairman Jim Cheek. “It’s important to remember those things.”

Construction on the new memorial should start in April.

You can buy a brick for the memorial in someone’s honor. They cost $150 dollars each. Anyone interested in buying one can fill out the form below. You can contact Cheek at (217) 714-1352 for a physical copy. Checks can be made out to: CFRI-Veterans Memorial c/o Jim Cheek 329 E. Campbell Street Rantoul, 61866.

If you don’t want to purchase a brick, you’re also welcome to give a donation of any amount by sending a check to the same address listed above.