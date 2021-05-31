Veterans honor lost lives while also being honored themselves

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Veterans are also honoring lost lives today while being honored.

James Kelly is one World War II veteran.

He served in the war for three years and was based in Japan.

He fought in Iwo Jima.

He says ceremonies like these are important to remember the fallen.

“It means a whole lot,” said James Kelly, a World War II veteran. “Brings back a lot of memories. Not the good memories, some bad memories, but some good memories.”

Kelly is 99 years old and served in Iwo Jima for 36 days.