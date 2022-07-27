CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program at the U of I is moving veterans from a military mind into the mind of a student.

This week, nearly 15 veterans are in the classroom for the Warrior Scholar Project.

It helps them transition from active duty to college. Students participate in workshops, tutoring programs, and lectures.

They’re learning the necessary skills to succeed in the classroom after years of military service.

Veteran Center Outreach Coordinator, Garrett Anderson had this to say, “When I was a student or a potential student I didn’t think I had the chops to make it through higher education because I wasn’t that person in the school that made the really good grades and high achiever. But this gives them that one week inversion-type environment where they’re like, ‘Okay, I do have what it takes to make it through higher education.’”

There are 15 people in the program.

But there are also some veterans who went through it somewhere else and signed up to help this new group.

The warrior scholar project helps military members move from active service to being active in the classroom.

It’s a week-long academic bootcamp.

Veterans brush up on skills that may be long forgotten like sitting in lectures and working on research projects.

“Had I not went to WSP I would say I probably would not have made it to where I am now, scholastically. WSP really gave me the skills to succeed in the classroom after being in the military for so long you kind of lose some of those educational skills,” said Patrick Hollenbach, senior stem fellow.

While education is at the forefront, the takeaway for these veterans is much more than that.

First time project student, Brody Mangel said, “We’ve all had different jobs at different points in our lives. So, I really enjoy talking to people, hearing about their experiences, hearing where they’re at and what their future goals are. And with that, that can just kind of put me on to new things, new topics, new interest that i may possibly have,” he continued, “Whatever your career path may be, I think that this is an absolutely phenomenal program. Help open up your eyes to a couple of different new resources. And maybe you can figure out here if you want to go to school or if you want to continue and just use your certificates that you earned in the military.”

Mangel went on to say, even if people don’t know what their future looks like…

he would recommend this to anyone getting out of the military.

The U of I has waited for two years to provide this program because of covid.

Officials say they’re excited to spend the week showing this group what the school has to offer.