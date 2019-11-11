Veteran’s Day program honors members

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Veterans and Civilians brave the snow to honor the brave men and women who have served our country.

They honor them by having military tradition such as posting of the colors, Taps, and a traditional rifle salute.

This year’s guest speaker at Camp Butler’s annual observance was U.S. Army Captain Ted Fahlsing.

Fahlsing says speaking at events like this is another way for him to serve his community.

Camp Butler is one of the 14 original national cemeteries established in 1862. It began as one of the largest Civil War-era training centers for Union troops before it became the final resting place for thousands for American veterans.