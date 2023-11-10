CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Veteran’s Day is November 11. Central Illinois is hosting several different events to honor veterans and show gratitude for their service. Here are some of the special events this weekend:
- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum is offering free admission Saturday to all veterans and a guest. The museum also features a new exhibit titled “Heroes in Our Home”. Veterans must show a military ID to receive the discount.
- Students at University of Illinois Springfield have tied yellow ribbons around trees on campus earlier this month to recognize Veteran’s Day.
- The Vermilion County War Museum in Danville is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, including tours. Admission is free. The museum will also host a special Taps for Veterans event at 11 a.m. Saturday according to their Facebook page.
- Lake Land College in Mattoon has several events planned all November, including free haircuts for veterans from the Cosmetology School and free dental cleanings for veterans = from students in the dental hygiene department.
- The Veteran’s Memorial project in St. Joseph is getting updates, with the hope of adding at least 50 new names by the beginning of next year.
- The University of Illinois is holding their military appreciation game Saturday. The game includes including a pregame flyover done by the 434th Air Refueling Wing and piloted by Captain Rob Reilly. Kickoff to the game is at 11 a.m.
- The city of Monticello is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Monticello, according to the city’s website.
- 217 Vets and Rally Point Fitness is hosting a free Veterans Day Dinner Saturday at 3:30 in Tuscola. The meal is open to all veterans and their families.
- The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph will recognize veterans during their worship this weekend.
Several chain restaurants are offering veterans and active-duty military free or discounted food. Other corporate locations celebrating the day with deals include a nationwide discount at Kohl’s, complimentary hair cuts at Great Clips, and a free drink at Casey’s.
Several veterans have also been honored across the state this week, including a Purple Heart being returned to a late Marine’s family, a flightless honor flight in Coles County and Rep. Nikki Budzinski presenting a Sherman World War II veteran with a Congressional Gold Medal.
All national parks that normally charge admission are also free for the day.