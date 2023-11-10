CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Veteran’s Day is November 11. Central Illinois is hosting several different events to honor veterans and show gratitude for their service. Here are some of the special events this weekend:

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum is offering free admission Saturday to all veterans and a guest. The museum also features a new exhibit titled “Heroes in Our Home”. Veterans must show a military ID to receive the discount.

Students at University of Illinois Springfield have tied yellow ribbons around trees on campus earlier this month to recognize Veteran’s Day.

The Vermilion County War Museum in Danville is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, including tours. Admission is free. The museum will also host a special Taps for Veterans event at 11 a.m. Saturday according to their Facebook page.

Lake Land College in Mattoon has several events planned all November, including free haircuts for veterans from the Cosmetology School and free dental cleanings for veterans = from students in the dental hygiene department.

The Veteran’s Memorial project in St. Joseph is getting updates, with the hope of adding at least 50 new names by the beginning of next year.

The University of Illinois is holding their military appreciation game Saturday. The game includes including a pregame flyover done by the 434th Air Refueling Wing and piloted by Captain Rob Reilly. Kickoff to the game is at 11 a.m.

The city of Monticello is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Monticello, according to the city’s website.

217 Vets and Rally Point Fitness is hosting a free Veterans Day Dinner Saturday at 3:30 in Tuscola. The meal is open to all veterans and their families.

The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph will recognize veterans during their worship this weekend.

Several chain restaurants are offering veterans and active-duty military free or discounted food. Other corporate locations celebrating the day with deals include a nationwide discount at Kohl’s, complimentary hair cuts at Great Clips, and a free drink at Casey’s.

Several veterans have also been honored across the state this week, including a Purple Heart being returned to a late Marine’s family, a flightless honor flight in Coles County and Rep. Nikki Budzinski presenting a Sherman World War II veteran with a Congressional Gold Medal.

All national parks that normally charge admission are also free for the day.