Veterans concerned about VA urgent care hours

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A change in hours at the VA has some veterans concerned about where they will go for care.

A few days ago, urgent care hours went from 24/7 to 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 7 days a week. The change was made because there was not enough staff for services.

Employees say it can be challenging to recruit staff in cities like Danville. Some veterans have mixed emotions about the changes. “It’s good that I can go to the VA because the medications that I take,” said Theodore Smith, an Army veteran. “I don’t think I could possibly pay for these medications if it weren’t for the VA,” he continued. Veteran John Guitare said he feels bad because he says people should have constant access. “That’s what it’s there for. It’s a VA urgent care.”

Veterans are now able to use expanded urgent care benefits. This allows veterans a convenient way to get treatment for minor injuries.