Veterans 65 & older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through VA Illiana Health Care System

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the VA Illiana Health Care System said they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for veterans who are 65 and older.

Those eligible can call the VA at (217) 554-4444 to schedule an appointment at either the main facility in Danville or the Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria or Springfield.

Officials also said a special community clinic will be held on Saturday at the Brookens Gymnasium in Urbana. Appointments must be made for this clinic.

The availability for those 65 and older comes after officials said they conducted direct outreach to enrolled veterans who are over 75. “We are committed to ensuring all Veterans have access to the vaccine and are excited to be able to lower our age eligibility to 65,” said Zachary Sage, associate medical center director.

Those who are under 65 can keep up-to-date on their eligibility through the VA’s website using the “Keep Me Informed Tool.”