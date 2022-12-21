CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Garrett Anderson almost lost his life when he was hit by a roadside bomb. It broke his jaw in several places and blew off his arm.

He said without the blood products that were given to him during his hospital stay that had been donated he likely wouldn’t be around to tell his story.

Now, he urges anyone who can to donate.

You can make a difference and save lives too.

WCIA 3 is partnering with Impact life for the WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive. It’s honoring the memories of Dave Benton and Robert Reese, two beloved members of the WCIA family, who relied on blood donations in their fights against cancer.

We’re hosting a multi-day event, starting December 26th and running until the 30th at various locations across Central Illinois.

Find more information here.