Veteran serves as crossing guard

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vietnam veteran now serves his community as a crossing guard at a busy intersection.

Lee Massangale and his wife, Vera, have been crossing guards in Champaign for more than 10 years. During the past several years, Massangale has been stationed on Kirby Avenue in front of International Prep Academy. He said he frequently sees cars speeding down the road.

“For some reason, they like buzzing through here,” Massangale said. “Since school has been out all summer, it’s going to be a little hard for them to slow down.”

Massangale admitted he’s developed a reputation as a tough guard, but that doesn’t bother him. The students’ safety matters more.

“If they can’t slow down to 20 miles an hour – whether they see a child or not – through this school zone, I highly recommend that they take another route,” he said.

Massangale said he understands what it’s like as a parent to have to put your trust in others sometimes.

“I was always gone, like I said – north, south, east and west in the military,” Massangale said. “It makes me remember my children at that age. And somebody had to look out for them. Now, I’m giving a little bit of that back.”

He said that’s why he treats every child like his own. In response, students and teachers surprised Massangale last year with thank you cards.

“Makes me cry,” he said. “Just for a minute though.”

And then, it’s back to business.

“Give it all you can and be satisfied with that,” Massangale said. “You’ll be recognized without even trying. That’s how I live.”