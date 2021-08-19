Veteran group helps flood victims in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – People living in Ford County and Gibson City have been working to get back on their feet. A storm left many homes and businesses filled with water.

Most of that has receded, but volunteers from across the country are still pouring in.

“We are doing muck outs. Which is taking out personal belongings, carpet, dry wall, insulation,” Jarrett Brown, Incident Commander for Team Rubicon, said.

Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization that volunteers to help clean up after disasters.

“We go around to communities that are in need from a disaster or currently we’re helping with the pandemic,” he said.

The group is made up of more than just volunteers. It’s led and mostly filled with veterans.

“I’ve always been about service, and I recently retired, and I was looking for some way to give back to a community,” Maureen Kerrigan said.

“When you leave the service, you lose that sense of purpose, you know you’re used to having a mission and doing good. So, this helps fill that void getting back out helping those in need and giving back,” Brown said.

The group has been in Gibson City for a few days. Brown said before they got in town, they started a phone line specifically for people in the city who needed help. He said they’ve gotten hundreds of calls.

“As soon as we got here, and that number went live, the phone has been nonstop,” he said.

Most of these volunteers are not from Illinois. Brown is from Indiana. He said doing this work and helping others, helps him

“To me it’s therapy. I’m a veteran. So, it fills that void, gives me a sense of purpose. I’m 100 percent disabled, so I do this rather than work, so it keeps me going day to day,” he said.

Brown said they will be in town until at least the 25th. If you would like to contact them, you can call, 469-984-7993.

If you would like to help Gibson City Bank has an account set-up for monetary donations. You can call them here (217) 784-4233