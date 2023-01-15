SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – Veterans in Savoy spent Saturday afternoon bowling.

It’s a part of one non-profit’s mission called 217 VETS Illinois to provide them with a safe place to socialize and relax. The organization helps veterans struggling with PTSD and depression.

The outing was just one way to gather veterans together to have shared experiences. The founder says it’s about building relationships that can last a lifetime.

“I think it’s super important for veterans to try and find other veterans even when you’re out that you can relate to, that you can talk to and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Gunner Edwards, founder of 217 VETS Illinois.

Edwards said he is hoping 217 VETS Illinois can lead the way for other groups to support veterans.