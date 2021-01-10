Veteran celebrates special birthday

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One Rossville man celebrated a very special birthday this afternoon.

Frank Morse turned the big ‘100.’ family and loved ones drove by his home to spread birthday cheer to Morse.

He is a World War II veteran. Morse was also a principal at Rossville-Alvin High School.

His son Jim says it was a pleasure to celebrate safely.

“I wish we all could have been inside and had a big party,” he says. “But that can’t happen with COVID-19 and everything that’s going on. So we’re just having a drive around, so that everybody can give him the best wishes that they can give him.”

Frank Morse says he thinks he’s received over 80 birthday cards already.

