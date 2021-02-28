Veteran Celebrates after Donating 50 gallons of blood

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–One veteran is celebrating after donating his 50th gallon of blood.

Don Schaefer has been donating pints since he was on tour in Germany back in the 1950s.

As of today, he’s donated blood 402 times. The Red Cross in Charleston honored Schaefer with his very own plaque and banner, but Schaefer says the most rewarding thing is knowing his blood could be saving a person’s life.

“You know that it’s helping someone,” Schaefer said. “That it’s doing good out there in the community. I think about that all the time.”

He says he doesn’t think he’ll try for sixty gallons, but still plans to continue donating blood.