VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Vermilion County man was sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of meth.

Edward Finch was on parole for a previous meth conviction and proceeded to use meth and drove throughout country roads in Vermilion County.

Finch attempted to break into a home in Vermilion County through their garage. He then confronted a neighbor with a passenger in his vehicle resulting in an argument. The neighbor then called Vermilion Sheriff’s Deputies.

The deputies recognized Finch as a parole, as he had just been released one month prior for meth possession. At the time deputies arrested Finch for 80 grams of meth on his armrest.

“We are thankful for the precise police work by the members of Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group and all efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community. ” said State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.