Vermilion Healthcare Foundation gives $50,000 grant to COVID-19 Relief Fund

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Vermilion Healthcare Foundation said they are awarding $50,000 to the United Way of Danville Area COVID-Relief Fund.

In a news release, officials said the Fund helps people and families with financial assistance.

Our board was unanimous in wanting to respond to the challenging circumstances created by the pandemic. This is truly a paradigm shift for us, as our normal procedure is to accept and evaluate grant applications from organizations across the community. However, it was felt that supporting the United Way in its relief efforts warranted a special grant. Linda Bolton, Board Chair – Vermilion Healthcare Foundation

Officials said the Fund was created in March as another source of financial assistance for families who lost jobs or had wages reduced because of the pandemic. The United Way is working with the Vermilion County Unmet Needs Committee and Love INC to distribute applications. For more information, call Sandra Finch at Vermilion County Unmet Needs Committee at (217) 431-2280.