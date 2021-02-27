Woman arrested for alleged concealment of homicide, aggravated battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has been arrested for alleged concealment of homicide.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Michelle Ingram was taken into custody February 24, after an arrest warrant was issued. Officials have not said what homicide this was in reference to.

According to the Vermilion County Circuit Clerk’s docket sheet, Ingram faces charges of Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm, Aggravated Battery/Use of a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Battery/Public Place dating back to December 27, 2019.

This is a developing story. WCIA will update you as we learn more.