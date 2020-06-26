Viscofan employee: management stepped up during COVID-19 pandemic

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mario Valdez, a master control operator at Viscofan, said child care was a common concern among factory employees.

“Oh my gosh, I still have to work, what’s going to happen,” he said. As a father of three, Valdez said he wouldn’t be able to work overtime without a sitter to watch his children.

He said Viscofan has stepped in to help him access child care when needed.

“They’ve just been doing a great job ever since.”

Valdez said Friday that his employer has “stepped up crazy” to take care of their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Valdez told WCIA that plant workers were first asked to reuse company-provided face masks for up to three days. On Friday, he said Viscofan has been providing new masks every day to employees.

“They provide temperature checks every day,” he added. “They make sure that everybody’s wearing their masks at all times. Some people might get wrote up if they’re not wearing their mask because they want to make sure everybody stays safe.”

Valdez said the company is “doing what they need to do. They took a lot of precautions.” He added Viscofan was pouring thousands of dollars out of their own pockets to make sure everyone is “taken care of,” and that they were doing an excellent job of it.

“They actually care,” Valdez said. “They’ve shown that they care about their employees, and they’re doing everything in their power to make sure everybody stays safe or getting tested regularly.”

He also said Viscofan was providing a “tremendous amount” of help to single parents facing inadequate childcare. That included sharing resources for babysitters.

“If you’re a single parent,” Valdez said, “they’re giving you almost a bypass if the requirements meet their standard.

“If you’re a single parent, down in the dumps, and there’s nobody who wants to babysit a sick kid, because I had a sick kid — he was laying on my chest, I fell asleep, and I called in, and they’re like ‘look, it’s understandable, you have a sick kid, you’re a single parent, let’s work with you and take care of it, so you don’t have to worry about it. Let’s help you out and see what we can do in order to help your situation.’

“Every single parent out there that has had a problem with childcare has gotten it taken care of or is in the process of getting it taken care of.”

Viscofan has been inviting their employees to reach out to them if they’re a single parent and need help finding child care, he said. Valdez also said their child-care policies were fair for everybody, and not just single parents or union employees.

Although some workers didn’t want to return to work during a pandemic and have moved on to other job opportunities, Valdez said from his understanding that everyone has been able to come back to work.

“Everybody that went to take their two weeks off during COVID has had a job to come back to.”