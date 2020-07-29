Village reports illegal dumping incident at ballpark

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Tilton is asking for people’s assistance with investigating an illegal dumping incident at their ballpark.

A Facebook post from the village stated Wednesday they found several bags of trash that morning sitting outside of the trash bins at the park.

“There were several pizza boxes with someone’s name on them together with mail to the same person in Danville,” the posted stated. “If you have any information on this, then please call 217-477-0800 and ask to talk to a Police Officer. This will be investigated to the fullest extent and anyone convicted of illegal dumping will receive a $750 fine.”