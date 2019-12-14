Veterans participate in equine therapy program

POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) — A new equine-assisted therapy program is helping veterans heal after traumatic experiences.

Gateway Family Services is partnering with the VA for a 10-week program. Each week, veterans will brush, ride and work with horses they paired up with during their initial session on Friday, December 13. They will wear heart monitors to show how equine-assisted therapy can bring stress levels down.

WCIA spoke with veterans, therapists and members of Gateway Family Services about the new program for a story airing Friday, December 20. In a preview, veteran Mitch Ratcliff shares his thoughts on his first session and what it was like meeting Boggie.