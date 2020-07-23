VCHD: Seven test positive for COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said Thursday the total number of COVID-19 cases in their county has increased to 132.

He said in an emailed statement Thursday seven people tested positive for the virus, including two in their 40s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, a teenager, and two grade school-aged children.

Toole added of the seven new cases, four live together in the same house.

On Wednesday, he said 12 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vermilion County Health Department has recorded a total of 10,186 negative cases.

The IDPH Mobile Testing Team continues to visit several communities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July 26 in Vermilion County.

It will visit the following locations July 24 – July 26:

Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.

Sunday, July 26 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville.

Toole said 201 specimens were collected for testing Wednesday at Judith Giacoma Grade School in Westville.

No fee or appointment is required. The administrator said results will be provided within four to seven days via telephone. People do not have to confirm they are Illinois residents to be eligible for testing.