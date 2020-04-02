VA to transfer patients between Chicago and Danville facilities

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA Healthcare system is preparing to transfer patients between their facilities in Danville and Chicago.

According to a statement emailed Tuesday from VA Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady, the VA healthcare systems routinely transfer patients between facilities to balance capacity.

“In this case,” Spady said, “VA Illiana is working with facilities in Chicago to transfer medical/surgical patients so capacity is available to treat Veterans requiring a higher level of care.”

It was unknown how many patients were being transferred or if any of them were being treated for COVID-19.

No further information was available Thursday.