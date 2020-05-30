VA to resume some in-person appointments in June

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Veteran Affairs Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) has announced they’ve made plans to resume some appointments starting June 1.

“The safety of Veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shawn Bransky, VAIHCS Director. “VA will consider guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services. Safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”

A Friday press release from the VAIHCS stated they will first marginally increase the following kinds of specialty care: audiology, cardiology, chiropractic, gastroenterology, infectious disease, interventional pain, nephrology, ophthalmology, nephrology, optometry,physical rehabilitation, podiatry, prosthetics, pulmonary and urologyand wound care. Elective surgical procedures will also resume.

Starting June 8, further face-to-face primary care appointments will be offered, as well as Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

They will also implement rigorous safety measures, including COVID-19 screening on employees and veterans, physical distancing, and appropriate personal protective attire. That can include face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch services.

“While VAIHCS is beginning to increase the volume of face-to-face visits, Veterans are reminded that walk-in clinics are not open at this time,” the release added. “Only patients with a confirmed scheduled appointment should present to the facility, unless they are experiencing an urgent medical issue.”

VA Illiana Health Care System

(217) 554-4444

www.danville.va.gov

