VA Illiana hosts car cruise to celebrate July 4

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA Illiana Health Care System (VIHCS) put on a show for their veterans Thursday morning in celebration of Interdependence Day.

About 80 antique or collectible cars and motorcycles made the rounds through their healthcare campus. Some vehicles flew the flag for the United States Marine Corps, and shouts of “Semper Fi” were exchanged between those drivers and some veterans looking on.







“We recognize these are challenging times, yet VA Illiana continues to come together as a team to come up with ideas outside of the box when traditional celebratory events may be postponed or canceled,” said VIHCS Acting Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady. “We are grateful for our local community car/motorcycle organizations that participated in today’s Fourth of July cruise to provide entertainment for our Veterans that reside at VA Illiana.”

The Illiana Antique Auto Club and Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 3 participated in the cruise.

Ken Broderick with the Illiana Antique Auto Club said he hoped that hosting the show would demonstrate to veterans that they honor and respect them.

“When this shows is over, after we drive through the show here today,” he said, “we’re free to go out here and do whatever we want. Our veterans will be going back into their dorms in the VA hospital. So they’ve given us this freedom and this right to do this and yet they don’t get to enjoy all the freedoms they fought for.”