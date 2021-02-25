Ubuntu Program in Danville aims to build stronger community foundation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–An Afterschool mentoring program in Danville is aiming to help rebuild the community. The goal of the Ubuntu program is to get student to think more critically about their neighborhood’s future.

The name of the program stands for ‘I am because we are.’ In classes, students learn about the nuances of black history and its major figures.

The program focuses on five areas of development. That includes self esteem, integrity, equity, leadership and culture. Its coordinators say getting more young people involved in their community and future will help set the rest of Danville up for success.

“The best part of this program is, I know I grew up on stuff like this. If it wasn’t for programs like this, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” coordinator David Groves said. “So seeing the youth get involved is exciting to me because I know we’re bringing up the next wave of community leaders.”

Classes take place from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m. every Monday through Thursday. There are currently ten spots left the program is trying to fill.

If you’re interested in joining the program, reach out via email: ubuntu@lauraleefellowshiphouse.org.