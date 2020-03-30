Two shot while sitting in vehicle

1  of  2
COVID-19
Vermilion County

by: Brendan Denison

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two adults were shot while sitting inside a car on the east side of town Saturday.

Monday, Commander Josh Webb said officers responded about 12:25 pm, Saturday, to the 1200-block of Koehn Drive for reports of shots fired. They found two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Webb said they were sitting inside their vehicle when witnesses saw a man shooting towards the victims’ car before getting into a red car and leaving the area. One victim is a 29-year old man and the other is a 22-year old woman. Both are from Danville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police Department
(217) 431 – 2250

