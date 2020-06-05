Town fair cancelled this summer

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers for the Georgetown Fair announced Friday morning they have cancelled their event this summer.

“Due to the current world situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and guidelines as it relates to large group gatherings, we have decided that this is the responsible thing to do,” a press release posted on Facebook stated Friday. “After weeks of monitoring, the decision to cancel our fair has not come easy. Our number one priority is keeping all of our fairgoers safe.”

The release added that concert ticket holders may either receive a full refund or roll their purchase over to next year’s Tracy Lawrence show on August 13th, 2021. Organizers asked those who request full refunds to contact them by email.

Contributors for the 2020 will be contacted to discuss their options.

“Please support the 2020 sponsors of the Georgetown Fair! With these business and & individuals generous support, we are able to bring everyone the fair & make improvements to grounds for year around use. ”

The following fair sponsors were listed on their website:

The Champaign County Fair was also called off Friday morning by their board of directors, citing safety concerns due to the COVID-10 pandemic.