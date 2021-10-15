(UPDATE:) Festival organizers said Friday they are experiencing an issue with their online ticket sale system, but are working to get the problem resolved. They will update the public through their Facebook page when it is fixed. At this time, tickets are not able to be purchased.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It is never too early to start thinking about the Festival of Trees at the David S. Palmer Arena.

Festival officials said tickets are now on sale for special events going on during the festival–which runs November 13-17. They stated the arena will be transformed into “a holiday wonderland with beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, the smell of gingerbread wafting through the air…”

Here is a list of special events you can attend during the festival:

November 13: Breakfast with Santa: 9 – 10:30 a.m. (Tickets: $15) Cheers to You Bingo: 6:30 – 9 p.m. (Tickets: $25)

November 14: Princess Tea Party: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Tickets: $15) Family Bingo: 5 – 7 p.m. (Tickets: $15)

November 15: Ladies Luncheon: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Tickets: $40) Olaf & Friends Sweet Extravaganza: 6 – 7:30 p.m. (Tickets: $15)

November 16: Cheers to You Bingo #2: 6 – 8:30 p.m. (Tickets: $25)



You can buy tickets online, in-person at the box office or by calling (217) 431-2424.

If you want to be part of the Festival of Trees, there is still time to sponsor a special event or one of the 7′ or 4.5′ trees. You can also sign up online to volunteer.