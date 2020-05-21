State parks to fully reopen with Phase III of ‘Restore Illinois’ plan

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — With restrictions on boating and camping set to be relaxed May 29, area boaters and fishers were looking forward to state parks fully reopening later this month.

Chuck Burwell, of Momence, said Thursday he and Mike Kyrouac were “chasing trout” at Clear Lake in Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood.

Kyrouac, of Paxton, said he was happy about parks reopening. He added that he thought the limit of two people per boat was “kind of silly, especially if they’re coming from the same house.

“If they’re coming from the same house, they rode in the same car,” he said.

“It’s great, but it’s still comparing Chicago with the rest of us,” Burwell said about parks reopening. “I’m glad it’s open. I’m glad the parks are open.”

“I don’t think the parks should have been closed to begin with,” Kyrouac said. “They could have done what Champaign County did: leave the parks open but close the facilities, and just tell people to maintain their distance. That worked out fine.

“But we are happy here that they’re opening. It’s about time.”

“With significant work to determine staffing and safety measures, all state parks will reopen on May 29” said Governor JB Pritzker at a Wednesday press conference. “All concessions will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase III.”

Camping, as well as boating, with up to ten people per group would be allowed, the Governor added. He said Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff and leadership were looking forward to welcoming Illinoisans back.

Some parks, including Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood, partially reopened May 1. On-site facilities, such as visitors centers, campgrounds, concessions, playgrounds, and shelter reservations, remained closed for most of May.

Since Cafe Bistro, the on-site Kickapoo food concessionaire, wasn’t open Thursday, it wouldn’t have been possible for Burwell and Kyrouac to order lunch at the park. However, they were at least able to take home some dinner for themselves.

Kyrouac said they caught “a couple of trout and a little bit of bluegill.”