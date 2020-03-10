School district eases fear over coronavirus

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville District 118’s superintendent sent a letter to parents after students visited a town with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The district’s show choir traveled to Avon, Indiana on Saturday, March 7. An Avon student has been quarantined since March 4, so district officials say there was not any risk to Danville students or family members.

The Danville School District has been working with the Vermilion County Health Department and the Hendricks County Health Department.

Avon Community School Corporation schools are cancelled until March 20 after a second student started showing symptoms of coronavirus. The district will be using e-learning days.