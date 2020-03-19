Police chase, arrest man for theft of vehicle

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — Police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday night after chasing him twice across county lines.

Vermilion County Sheriff’s Captain Michael Hartshorn said officers with the Danville Police Department (DPD) tried to stop a car just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a traffic complaint. The car failed to stop and police chased him. A short time later, DPD stopped their chase due to weather and road conditions.

Later on, Tilton Police started pursuing the same car on I-74 near the Oakwood Avenue exit, according to Hartshorn. That chase ended on I-74 near Urbana, also because of weather and road conditions.

DPD contacted the registered owner of that car and found out it had been stolen near the victim’s workplace in Champaign. Hartshorn said Illinois State Police then tried to stop the stolen car at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign County. “The state police followed the vehicle into Vermilion County where deputies used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.”

They arrested Francisco Juarez, 25, of Plano, Ill. He was given preliminary charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and no valid driver’s license.