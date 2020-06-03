Organization gives away hygiene products, meals

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is giving back to elementary students in the Hoopeston School District.

The Dwelling Place is holding an event on Friday, July 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Eligible K-5 students will get free hygiene products and a free McDonald’s meal. There will also be a drawing for $25 Visa gift cards.

Students can attend the event based on their parents’ income using the Temporary Income Eligibility Guidelines effective March 25, 2020.

This event is hosted by the Dwelling Place, the Multi Agency Service Center and Don and Deanna Witzel of McDonald’s.