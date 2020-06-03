One injured in early morning shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning on the east side of Danville.

Police said officers responded to a shots fired called about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday to the first block of Virginia Avenue. After arriving at the scene, police discovered a gunshot victim had already gone to the hospital.

They found the 25-year-old victim, a Danville resident, at the OSF Sacred Heart Emergency Room. He was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds on his hand and foot.

The victim told police he was outside of a house party when someone approached him and began firing a gun towards him.

No information on the suspect was available Wednesday morning, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

Danville Police continue their investigation into the incident.

Danville Police

(217) 431-2250

Vermilion County Crime-Stoppers

(217) 446-TIPS