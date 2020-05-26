New marijuana dispensary sets opening day, cultivation center applies for zoning permit

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Cresco Labs will open its newest retail location for adult-use cannabis sales May 27 in Danville.

Branded “Sunnyside,” the 4,800 square foot retail store at 369 Lynch Drive will be the first marijuana shop to open in eastern Illinois. It’s located less than a mile from the Indiana state border.

Cresco Labs stated in a press release Tuesday their Danville location was ideally positioned to introduce its portfolio of owned brands to people living in the region, as well as to those traveling into the state. It’s the company’s sixth brick-and-motor location to open to date.

Photo provided by Cresco Labs.

The Danville location will be adult-use only. It is not listed under their locations for medical-marijuana dispensaries in Illinois. Their nearest location for medical card-holders is located in Champaign.

Adult-use customers will be required to place online reservations for their orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will be texted when their order is ready for pickup at the store. Face masks and social distancing will be required while inside.

City to review zoning application for marijuana growing center

Danville’s Planning and Zoning Commission will review a special-use permit request for a cannabis cultivation center at their June 4 meeting.

According to the agenda packet, the application was submitted by Alexander Real Properties, LLC., and it would allow for the construction of a 25,000 square foot agricultural facility.

The site is located at 3700 E. Main Street—directly to the west of the Danville Correctional Center, near the Indiana state border.

The packet stated the location would not host any on-site marijuana sales, and would strictly be limited to the cultivation, extraction, and transportation of adult-use and medical marijuana.

There were no apparent connections between Cresco Labs and the proposed cultivation center listed in the agenda packet.