New marijuana dispensary planning to open by end of May

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County’s first pot dispensary might open for business around the end of May.

Cresco Labs’ Chief Communication Officer, Jason Erkes, said in an emailed statement Friday their Sunnyside dispensary location in Danville “is currently under construction and with an opening date targeting the end of May.

“Once construction is complete we will be inspected by state regulators and provided with our dispensing license. We look forward to opening our adult-use dispensary and to helping all the members of the community achieve their wellness goals with cannabis.”

On Nov. 19, the Danville City Council approved a permit for a Medicinal/Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization. The motion was passed with nine in favor, two opposed, two absent and one seat vacant.

The city previously approved dispensary sales with a three percent tax on marijuana.

The permit was filed by Phoenix Farms of Illinois, LLC, which is owned by Cresco Labs. The dispensary will be located at 369 Lynch Road, between Highway 136 and I-74, about a mile from the Illinois-Indiana border.

The retail building at 369 Lynch Drive was previously occupied by Border Cafe.

The Danville City Council also approved a permit March 17 for a Medical/Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivation Center for Green Growth Group Inc., by a 11-1 vote, with two absent. That will be located at 202-204 Eastgate Drive.