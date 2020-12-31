More than 600 inmates, 50 staff test positive for COVID-19 at correctional center

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — New numbers provided on the Illinois Department of Corrections’ website show 610 inmates and 50 staff members are currently battling COVID-19.

The number of current COVID-19 cases among inmates is higher than almost every other state correctional facilities’ total number of COVID-19 cases among inmates since the start of the pandemic. Lawrence, with 751 total cases (300 of which are current), is the only facility to surpass Danville’s count.

Family members of multiple inmates have reached out to WCIA to voice their concerns about cleaning supplies at the Danville Correctional Center. Inmates are provided bleach to sanitize their cells, but they’ve complained it’s too watered down to be effective. WCIA reached out to IDOC for a response to those concerns, but has not heard back.