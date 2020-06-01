Mayor reports two stores broken into, several arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Rickey Williams Jr., Mayor for the City of Danville, said in a Facebook post early Sunday morning police made several arrests after two city stores were broken into and looted.

Williams first indicated in his post there were “not active riots happening in town and there never were.” He said looters used a sledgehammer, a bat, and rocks to break into the Burlington Coat Factory and Stock & Field; Danville Police (DPD) arrived to the scene within a minute of the breech.

“The thieves got very little & DPD & (the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department” have arrested 8-10 people,” Williams said. “The car left in the Burlington lot parking by these criminals is registered to a Champaign address.”

The incident followed a day of unrest in Champaign where numerous businesses were broken into or vandalized throughout Sunday afternoon.

A Black Lives Matter march and protest was held earlier Sunday in Danville; WCIA reported the event was peaceful.

Williams said the people involved in the break-in incidents “are scum who have nothing to do with the peaceful march we had downtown today that made us so proud!”