Mayor: park equipment to be dismantled during pandemic

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s nothing wrong with getting some fresh air during the stay at home order, but officials said some aren’t getting the point about social distancing.

“Unfortunately, people aren’t using good sense and are putting themselves, our children, and our community at risk,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. in a Thursday evening Facebook post.

That’s why the City of Danville Parks and Public Property Department will begin dismantling some of their outdoor equipment Friday.

“In all City of Danville Parks: rims will either be taken down or made unusable, volleyball and tennis nets will be taken down, courts of all types and pavilions will be cordoned off, playground equipment will be taped off, the skateboard park will be closed, and bathrooms will be locked!”

Those caught using equipment or gathering with people they don’t live with may be ticketed, he added.

In a phone interview, Williams said the city has received multiple phone calls email messages, “all complaints of people being out in the parks

“I drove out to the nearest park,” he said, “and sure enough, there was a gang of people playing basketball. There were people standing around talking to each out in the parking lot.

“There was a tribe of kids on the playground.”

As WCIA was interviewing Mayor Williams Friday afternoon, the Vermilion County Health Department announced the county’s fifth case of COVID-19. That individual was a person in their 70’s, and was reportedly hospitalized.

The third and fourth cases were announced Thursday and were both reported as individuals in their 30s. The first Vermilion County resident confirmed to have COVID-19 was reported Tuesday and was hospitalized in Champaign County at the time.

The Vermilion County Health Department said all five cases were not apparently connected.

“More than anything else,” Williams said, “my job as mayor and for the city is to do everything that we can to keep people safe.”

The mayor has also taken to Facebook to encourage people of faith to keep their church services online.

“I love God,” Williams said in a Facebook post Wednesday, “but continuing to hold regular church services (I do not mean a service via the internet) and even things such as drive-in church/prayer caravans are reckless, and they don’t comply with the Governor’s Stay at home order!”

He added that he misses worshiping with others, but “it’s not essential as we can worship Him anywhere.”

Although I just spoke from a Christian perspective, this applies to people of all faiths and those with none alike! Whether you’re holding a worship service, drinking in the back of minivans 6 ft apart, getting together with your friends, having a BBQ or house party, shooting hoops with your neighbors, getting together to drink and play cards, letting your kids run around Walmart or your teens shop for non-necessities at Meijer, or even going to just hang out with your mother, IT’S ALL THE SAME IN THIS CONTEXT AND IT’S UNACCEPTABLE! Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.’s Facebook post Wednesday.

Williams recommended the public, especially young people, to use technology to stay in touch with their friends and family.

“They can go outside in their yard and do yard work and play games in their yard,” he said. “But not with other people.

They can go for a walk in their neighborhood. It’s a beautiful day for folks to go out and get some sunshine.”

The Danville Mayor is also running a stay-at-home Spirit Weeks challenge through his public Facebook page. His goal for the challenge he said, “is to help keep people’s spirits up and to bring people together even though we’re physically separated.”

For ‘Fantastic Friday’, Williams said they will have their city’s ‘famous funny man’ Chris Hightower host an online live-stream on his page.

Click here for more info on the event.

The City of Danville wasn’t the only municipal government in Vermilion County to restrict access to their parks this week. Westville Police announced Thursday via Facebook post they closed Zamberletti Park. They also warned the public their officers will be closely watching the park for anyone not obeying the closure.

Their post stated they have “noticed a general disregard for social distancing.”

In an emailed statement, the Vermilion County Conservation District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale said they have not experienced the same problems Danville’s parks have. He said that’s because they do not have basketball hoops or tennis courts. He added they have posted that all eight of their small playgrounds are closed, along with all of their buildings, outhouses, and campgrounds.

“There has been a definite increase in the amount of park visitors since state parks are closed,” Pasquale said. “We are monitoring the activity and most people are complying with social distancing.

We are concerned that if other parks continue to close we may end up with too many people and have to close or regulate the amount of visitors.”