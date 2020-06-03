Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing heroin

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Danville resident was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for dealing heroin.

A press release from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy stated Hugh Davis, formerly of the 1100 block of Chandler Street, was sentenced Wednesday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance (a class ‘X’ felony), followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Circuit Judge Nancy S. Fahey submitted the sentence upon hearing evidence that in March 2019, Davis sold just under 17 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG).

Before that transaction, VMEG requested approval from the State’s Attorney’s Office to use eavesdropping equipment to record it, which took place in the 900 block of Hazel Street.

“The crime was one of many similar transactions between Davis and the informant dating back to January of 2019,” the release stated.

In the release, Lacy thanked VMEG agents for their tireless efforts in combating drug problems in their county.

“Illegal narcotics area plague on our community” Lacy said, “and while my Office will consider sentencing alternatives to those offenders facing addiction, drug dealers, on the other hand, will receive severe punishment for their reprehensible conduct.”