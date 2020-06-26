Man pleas guilty to murder of Jay Hein

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Danville resident pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of first-degree murder for stabbing Jay Hein to death in 2018.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a press release Christopher Condon was sentenced Friday to 24 years in state prison, followed by three years of parole.

Lacy said the court heard evidence during his plea that at about 9:20 a.m. on February 14, 2018, the Danville Fire Department responded to 3602 Bayview Drive after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the residence. After extinguishing the fire inside the house, they found Hein, who was dead.

Video evidence showed that Hein left the 610 Tap bar at about 4 a.m. that morning with Condon, and they both went to Hein’s home. An argument later ensued.

“The defendant was arrested after that morning and spoke to police at which time he admitted to being with Jay Hein and stabbing him at least one time,” Lacy said in the release. She added that a forensic pathologist determined Hein died of several stab wounds.

The Danville Police Department and Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation into the murder.

During the sentencing hearing, Lacy gave victim-impact statements that touched on Hein’s “love for his family and his community.”

At an event memorializing his life, community members said Hein was a generous, fun-loving, sarcastic man who loved Danville and spent his life trying to make it better. All agreed he will be missed.