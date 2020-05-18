Man arrested after running over relative with car

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery in connection to an incident Friday that hospitalized a Danville man.

Danville Police Sgt. Eric Olson said in an emailed statement Monday officers responded about 4:49 p.m. Friday to a report of a car chasing a person on foot in Douglas Park, and had possibly ran that person over.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old Danville man who had been ran over by a car. The victim was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital in Urbana, Olson added.

He said a relative of the victim, who was still at the scene, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Olson said they arrested 54-year-old Kenneth L. Porter on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Olson also said Monday the victim was still hospitalized in Urbana. The man’s condition was unknown, he added.

No further information was available Monday. The Danville Police Department continue their investigation into the incident.