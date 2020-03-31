Man arrested after pointing gun at motorist

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after being accused of threatening to shoot another driver from his car and fleeing police.

Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said around 3:15 p.m. Monday, the person stopped an officer on patrol to report they were being followed by a man in a black colored car, who made threats and pointed a gun at them.

Webb said the victim identified the suspect’s car and the officer tried to stop them. The suspect refused, and police began chasing him in the area of Collett and Main streets. He was followed down Main Street to the Southgate Drive area, Webb said, and encountered a police barricade at Griffin and Vine Street where the chase ended.

Officers arrested the driver, 24-year-old Eric D. Clark, of Danville. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“Officers were unable to locate a firearm during a search of the vehicle,” Webb said. “A short time later around 4:03 pm Danville Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located a firearm lying in the roadway on Southgate Drive.”

Webb said police are looking into whether the recovered firearm was related to this incident.

Clark was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, and on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on a previous Vermilion County court case. His bond was set at $50,000.

Danville Police continue their investigation into the incident. No further information was available Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250