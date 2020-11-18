Lakeview College of Nursing granted teaching excellence award

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An east-central Illinois nursing school is being merited for the second year in a row.

A press release says the Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) is receiving the 2020 American Association of College of Nursing (AACN) Innovations in Professional Nursing Award in the small/liberal arts college category.

It’s the second time in the last two years that LCN has been honored by the AACN. Last year, the focus was on a post-graduate mentorship program.

LCN’s teaching excellence program was led by three faculty members and their dean of nursing: Assistant Professor Eleni Key of Brocton, Associate Professor Rita Wallace of Marshall, Associate Professor Ariel Wright of Danville, and Dean Lanette Stuckey of Effingham.

The LCN faculty group presented their work during the virtual AACN Academic Nursing Leadership Conference in October. They were presented with the Innovations in Professional Nursing Award at the conference.

The release says Stuckey was pleased that Lakeview was recognized for their program’s success.

“It’s wonderful to receive this honor for the hard work we have put forth to design successful mentorship programs that ultimately lead to the success of our students and faculty,” says Stuckey, “and it was a really nice surprise to receive the award two years in a row.”