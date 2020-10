VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is being rerouted off of part of I-74 after a deadly car crash Wednesday night.

It happened in the east bound lane near the Illinois/Indiana state line. Illinois State Police and Indiana State Police are both investigating. No other details on the crash have been released.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 220. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.