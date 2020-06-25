Improvements underway at city park

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews have been busy installing several upgrades at Ellsworth Park in Danville.

Steve Lane, Superintendent of Parks and Public Property for the City of Danville said they’re being provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant.

“We’ve already put in a new playground and we will have a new picnic shelter,” he said Thursday, adding they just opened up bids for it. A new basketball court was included in the list of improvements.





Photos provided.

Lane also said there will be a new restroom and concession building, replacing an older structure.

To top it off, a nine-hole disc golf course will be installed at the site. Lane said they’d occasionally get a request for one, but “the minute we were awarded a grant and mentioned it, that’s probably the one thing I’ve heard the most positive comments about and the most interested in.”

“We’re very excited. People of all ages can play disc golf,” he added.

Ellsworth Park will have a multi-purpose field for football, soccer, “almost anything,” Lane said.

“It all fits together quite well.”