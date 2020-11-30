IDNR hosting mentored deer hunts at Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s deer season again.

In a press release, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced it’s hosting mentored archery deer hunting for adults and youths at the Kickapoo State Park Recreational Area.

It will run from Dec. 13 through Jan. 3, 2021.

The release says participating hunters will be given access to setions of the state park that will be otherwise closed for archery deer hunting.

IDNR says hunters with less than 3 years of experience may apply, which will be verified through license records.

Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and are allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within the same week. Locations will be determined by IDNR, and will be filled equally with youth and adult hunters.

There is a limit of one deer per hunter that can be taken.

INDR says all hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during their hunt. Mentors must be a licensed hunter above the age of 21 and have a current Illinois hunting license.

Hunters must provide their own mentor and equipment. IDNR says ground blinds will be provided.

To apply, click this link. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 4.